24 August 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Masisi Forges Friendship With Farmers

By Aobakwe Molefhi

Lobu Farm — The Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi has said as government, they are courting small stock farmers to use them as satellite stations to induct upcoming farmers.

Mr Masisi said in an interview during his interaction with small stock farmers around Middlepits catchment area recently.

He said his interaction with the farmers was important since government was looking at improving the breeds and increasing the number of small stock in the country.

The farmers informed him the challenges they encountered in Kgalagadi region, citing ticks, predators and transport to access market to sell their small stock animals.

Earlier on, Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security, Mr Patrick Ralotsia urged civil servants to work hard to ensure that they took Lobu Farm to the next level.

He pointed out that it was disheartening to see such a prime land going to waste, hence the need to develop it, adding that if proper agricultural methods were practised, job creation could be achieved.

The minister said government would build a small stock abattoir in Tsabong and that they were currently looking at modalities of managing it.

The Vice President and Cabinet Ministers were in Lobu Farm where they attended a workshop to map a way forward for the farm which has not been doing well.

Source : BOPA

