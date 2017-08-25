Botswana: Council Gets Tough On Liquor Traders

Ramotswa — The South East Sub-district council has resolved to get tough with liquor traders who habitually break their licence regulations.

South East South Sub-district council chairperson, Mr Adolf Mosalaesi revealed that already one liquor outlet has had its licence suspended for three months for failing to abide by the regulations.

Speaking during the sub-district council meeting in Ramotswa this week, Mr Mosalaesi said the sub-district was faced with the violation of trade licences by some liquor traders, adding that the offences registered were noise pollution and operating beyond stipulated hours.

He noted that some of the offences dated as far back as 2015, He added that some traders continued to violate the liquor regulation act despite having been charged by bye law officials and the police.

"The bye law officials and the police reported these liquor traders to the Liquor Control Authority, and the board resolved that a special meeting be convened and that the concerned liquor traders be invited to the meeting," he noted.

He addded that at the meeting, out of the six liquor traders who attended the meeting, five were written warning letters to observe the Liquor Regulating Act, failing which firm action would be taken against them.

On other issues, Mr Mosalaesi said the grading of roads was ongoing in Otse and Mogobane and that upon completion the crew would move on to Ramotswa and Taung.

He said the project of paving the Ramotswa CBD road had commenced and that it was expected to be completed next mont. He explained that projects were behind schedule as the contractor was experiencing cash flow problems.

He said the sub-district council has made some direct payments on materials to suppliers as a way of mitigation as per the contractor's request.

Mr Mosalaesi also said their in-house project to pave 500 metres of a road at Magopane which was badly affected by rain was also in progress. He explained that the project was started as emergency works as Magopane residents were unable to travel uphill, and that damages to vehicles were reported on a daily basis.

He, however, said progress was as it was also affected by the delivery of materials to site, and that the department requested additional transport in order to speed up the delivery of materials.

Furthermore, he said construction was being carried out by the in-house bricklayer assisted by 15 unskilled temporary employees, and that the project was expected to be completed by end of next month.

Source : BOPA