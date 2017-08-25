Kenya: Kiraithe Cautions Governors Against Targeting County Workers

Photo: Robert Ngugi/Daily Nation

Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe during a press conference in Nairobi. Kiraithe called on the county bosses not to arbitrarily sack and hire workers as they take office.

Nairobi — The National Government is urging governors who have threatened to dismiss public servants to review their stance and ensure each employee is accorded fair administrative action.

Government Spokesperson Eric Kiraithe said on Thursday that none of the employees should be fired for their perceived failure to support the newly inaugurated governors during campaigns.

"The public servants they've found in office owe to the county and to their governor professionalism, diligence to duty, adherence to the Public Service Code of Conduct and other statutory requirements. None of those employees owe any governor or his political party a debt of loyalty," he said during a press conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

He however said that the government is committed to partnering with counties to ensure the public service workforce is in tandem with the manpower needs and available resources.

Kiraithe noted that whereas workers in the counties could have held political opinions deemed hostile to their bosses, any action undertaken with a view of retaliating the lack of support for the county bosses without following the due process of law is unacceptable.

"The National Government supports every effort to reform and restructure the county governance systems in order to achieve faster progress, strategic value for money and delivery of effective services given our limited national resources," he said.

"Sacking workers who did not support them during campaigns is a gross violation of fundamental rights and freedoms of these citizens."

Kiraithe also urged governors to allow a smooth transition in accordance with Article 198 of the Constitution which states "the Executive Committee of the county as last constituted remains competent to perform administrative functions until a new executive committee is constituted after the election."

Since assuming office, a significant number of governors have instituted a crackdown on county staff, a move that has been seen as a witch-hunt to workers who supported their opponents in the August 8 General Election.

Among counties that have declared their intention to send some of their staff packing include Machakos and Tharaka Nithi where over 400 and 100 workers respectively have been sent on compulsory leave pending the determination of their fates.