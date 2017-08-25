South Africa: Bell Pottinger - Trouble Mounts for Guptas' PR Firm

Photo: allafrica.com

Top: Title image of former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State Capture report. Bottom-left: Atul Gupta. Bottom-right: Bell Pottinger statement on ceasing work with the Gupta-owned Oakbay company.

analysis

Reports from London on Thursday indicated that the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) has concluded after a disciplinary hearing that Bell Pottinger breached the body's professional charter in the firm's work for the Guptas. This follows this week's resignation of a Bell Pottinger chairman from the board of the PRCA, while rumours continue to swirl about the fate of Bell Pottinger CEO James Henderson. By REBECCA DAVIS.

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is only due to publish its decision about whether Bell Pottinger should be sanctioned for its Gupta work in the week commencing 4 September - but early indications spell bad news for Bell Pottinger.

If the PRCA had dismissed the Democratic Alliance's (DA) complaint against Bell Pottinger, it would have announced the decision to reject it yesterday. As no such announcement was made, it means by definition that the PRCA has upheld the DA's complaint. This indicates that Bell Pottinger has been found to have breached some element of the PRCA's Code of Conduct.

It does not, however, automatically signify that the PRCA intends to throw the book at the Guptas' PR agency. As Daily Maverick reported earlier this week, the PRCA could decide simply...