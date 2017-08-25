Luanda — The First preliminary results of the 2017 general elections held on August 23 in Angola point to the victory for MPLA and its Presidential candidate, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, with 64.57 percent of the votes cast.

This is contained in data released Thursday by the National Electoral Commission (CNE), stressing that UNITA scooped 1.043 votes, ranking second with 24.4%.

The third ranked CASA-CE coalition managed 8.56% of the votes validated, followed by PRS (1.37%), FNLA (0.95%) and APN (0.52%).

These results came from 16, 692 (65.53%) tables scrutinized, out of a total of 25,474 forecast.

So far, 5.9 million (63.74%) of a total of 9.3 citizens qualified to vote.

On the other hand, the provisional data indicate a 23.17% abstention.