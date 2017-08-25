Botswana: Tutume Sub-District to Speed Up Constituency Projects

Tutume — The Tutume Sub-district council has vowed to speed up projects for the three constituencies under their jurisdiction in order to stimulate the local economy.

Speaking at the first session of the sub-district's full council meeting on Monday, council chairperson, Mr Ishmael Mokgethi highlighted that the project memorandum for the three constituencies, amounting to P30 million, has been approved.

He added that the total number of projects to be implemented in the three constituencies was 76, and that a request for the release of funds had been submitted to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

He said they were continuing with preparations for the implementation of the projects so that they could "hit the ground running" upon the availability of funds.

Councillor Mokgethi added that the implementation of the projects would stimulate the economy of the sub-district and create employment in the affected areas.

He appealed to the sub-district leadership to monitor the projects, noting that although it was going to be an increased workload for staff, the leadership should also partner with them to ensure that the projects were completed on time and within budget.

Regarding the implementation of Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) projects in the sub-district, Mr Mokgethi said a number of projects had been completed, noting that among the projects was the backlog eradication at Nata Primary School.

He added that it had alleviated the shortage of classrooms, ablutions and teachers accommodation at the school.

He said the other project was the Tutume minimal land servicing, and the construction of two type one customary courts at Manxotae and Matobo. He added that they had been funded for the procurement of furniture, and to buy one vehicle for each of the customary courts.

On other issues, the council chairperson said public participation was one of their foundations as a sub-district, and that they were duty bound to involve members of the community in all developments they undertake.

He added that they involved communities in order to ensure that they take part in the decision making process and owning up to the developments and services that they delivered.

He noted that he recently visited the 31 villages within the sub-district to consult and give feedback on the projects that had been approved to be implemented under the constituency programme for the 2017/2018 financial year.

He appealed to fellow councillors to encourage member of their communities to utilise the various platforms that have been availed to give feedback.

Source: BOPA