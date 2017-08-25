24 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections / 2017 - Bishop of Ondjiva Appeals for Acceptance of Election Results

Ondjiva — The bishop of the Diocese of Ondjiva, Cunene province, Bishop Pio Hipunhati, on Thursday appealed to militants, friends and supporters of the different parties competing for the general election, as well as the general population, to accept the results of the ballot.

Speaking to Angop, the Catholic prelate said that Angolans should have confidence and respect for the results of the general election, to strengthen peace and democratic process in the country.

"The message that I leave is trustworthy, since we are at the turn of the page, to start a new legislature, where everyone's desire is that the government that leaves these elections can fulfill what it promised during the electoral campaign" , he said.

The bishop also said that he hopes that the winning party will govern above partisan interests, above all by the spirit of Angolanity, because the most important is the development of the country and the resolution of the main needs of the people.

