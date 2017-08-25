25 August 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Civil Service College Organised Inclusive Leadership Workshop for Senior Public Officers

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A one-day workshop on Inclusive Leadership for senior Public Officers was held yesterday at the Intercontinental Mauritius Resort, Balaclava. The workshop was organised by the Civil Service College, Mauritius in collaboration with the Civil Service College of United Kingdom. The Minister of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr M.C.E Boissézon, was present.

On this occasion, Minister Boissézon highlighted that the country needs leaders that can tap into the strengths that our demographic diversity offers so as to drive Mauritius towards becoming a high income economy. He added that very often, leaders have made it to the top because they have mastered knowledge in one or many fields. They are the people who can help us achieve this goal by generating ideas, share them and make them available to other stakeholders, he said.

Mr Boissézon underscored that after the one-day workshop, senior managers need to be able to achieve higher levels of staff engagement and performance leading to better outcomes and service provision to the public. It is the responsibility of senior managers to act as catalyst to support and groom our youth, who are the country's future, so as to get them to participate as actively as possible in their tasks, the Minister underlined.

Furthermore, he added that there is a need to work on innovative ways of enabling our youth to deliver at the best of their abilities and equip them with everything that will make them more creative. This, he said, will in turn have a positive impact on wealth creation.

For his part, the Chairman of the Civil Service College, Mauritius, Mr S. Seebaluck, underlined that the workshop is a continuum in providing public service officers with innovative approaches in leadership. He pointed out that leadership is a subject that has evolved with time and the change in working environment requires new approaches to leadership. He further said that the conceptual framework of Inclusive Leadership works around six characteristics, which are commitment; courage; cognisance of bias; curiosity; cultural intelligence; and collaboration.

The workshop

Some 30 senior public officers participated in the workshop. The major objectives of the programme are to understand how to craft a grand narrative and effectively communicate it to staff; apply mentor leadership in practice; and use leading indicators to assess the level of inclusive leadership in an organisation and help identify methods to improve it. Topics covered during the workshop comprise Inclusive leadership, motivation and delivering results; The Grand Narrative - establishing a sense of Purpose; Mentor Leadership; and Action Planning.

The resource person was Dr Roger Mendonca who is a leader, researcher and trainer. He is currently the Chief Executive at the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership, leading the economic development of the second largest city in the UK. He began delivering training programmes for the Civil Service College in 2013, working in the UK and abroad to assist Governments to improve the quality of leadership within their civil service.

Mauritius

Financial Services Mauritius Rated As an Oecd Compliant Jurisdiction

Mauritius has been acclaimed for its continued commitment to implement the international standards of transparency and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.