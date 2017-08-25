Mauritius: Civil Service College Organised Inclusive Leadership Workshop for Senior Public Officers

press release

A one-day workshop on Inclusive Leadership for senior Public Officers was held yesterday at the Intercontinental Mauritius Resort, Balaclava. The workshop was organised by the Civil Service College, Mauritius in collaboration with the Civil Service College of United Kingdom. The Minister of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr M.C.E Boissézon, was present.

On this occasion, Minister Boissézon highlighted that the country needs leaders that can tap into the strengths that our demographic diversity offers so as to drive Mauritius towards becoming a high income economy. He added that very often, leaders have made it to the top because they have mastered knowledge in one or many fields. They are the people who can help us achieve this goal by generating ideas, share them and make them available to other stakeholders, he said.

Mr Boissézon underscored that after the one-day workshop, senior managers need to be able to achieve higher levels of staff engagement and performance leading to better outcomes and service provision to the public. It is the responsibility of senior managers to act as catalyst to support and groom our youth, who are the country's future, so as to get them to participate as actively as possible in their tasks, the Minister underlined.

Furthermore, he added that there is a need to work on innovative ways of enabling our youth to deliver at the best of their abilities and equip them with everything that will make them more creative. This, he said, will in turn have a positive impact on wealth creation.

For his part, the Chairman of the Civil Service College, Mauritius, Mr S. Seebaluck, underlined that the workshop is a continuum in providing public service officers with innovative approaches in leadership. He pointed out that leadership is a subject that has evolved with time and the change in working environment requires new approaches to leadership. He further said that the conceptual framework of Inclusive Leadership works around six characteristics, which are commitment; courage; cognisance of bias; curiosity; cultural intelligence; and collaboration.

The workshop

Some 30 senior public officers participated in the workshop. The major objectives of the programme are to understand how to craft a grand narrative and effectively communicate it to staff; apply mentor leadership in practice; and use leading indicators to assess the level of inclusive leadership in an organisation and help identify methods to improve it. Topics covered during the workshop comprise Inclusive leadership, motivation and delivering results; The Grand Narrative - establishing a sense of Purpose; Mentor Leadership; and Action Planning.

The resource person was Dr Roger Mendonca who is a leader, researcher and trainer. He is currently the Chief Executive at the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership, leading the economic development of the second largest city in the UK. He began delivering training programmes for the Civil Service College in 2013, working in the UK and abroad to assist Governments to improve the quality of leadership within their civil service.