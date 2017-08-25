24 August 2017

South Africa: Take On Government, Challenge It to Do More

analysis By Cyril Ramaphosa

There are still many hills to climb and many obstacles to overcome. The role of civil society organisations like the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) in making the National Strategic Plan work cannot be overstated. Organisations like the TAC have a major role in particular in influencing the provincial plans which are funded and led by provincial councils. They must challenge provinces to set bold targets and to lead inclusive responses.

Since its formation, the TAC has been on the right side of history. It has been on the side of ordinary South Africans from all walks of life. For nearly two decades, it has been at the forefront of the struggle for social justice, human rights and universal health care. It has played an outstanding role in mobilising South Africans to defend their right to life, to health and to dignity.

Our accomplishments, as a country, in expanding HIV treatment and improving life expectancy is an inspiring story of civil society activism and vigilance. It is a story of life, hope and possibility - where collaboration and united action overcomes untruths and mistrust.

Despite the progress we have made, our journey towards an Aids-free generation is far from over.

