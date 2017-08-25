24 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #MugabeGate - the People v Mugabe and the Government of South Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Gabriella Engels and Afriforum have filed a review application in the Pretoria High court against South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe. The application seeks to set aside Nkoana-Mashabane's decision to grant diplomatic immunity to Mugabe after she allegedly went on the rampage and assaulted Engels in a Sandton hotel and later slipped out of the country to escape criminal charges. By MARIANNE THAMM.

Spare a thought for the attorney and/or legal practitioner who will shortly be dispatched to serve a summons to the Office of the President of the Republic Of Zimbabwe at the corner of Samora Machel and Sam Nujoma Avenues in Harare.

In papers filed at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday Engels and her attorneys (Hurter Spies) revealed that the High Commissioner of Zimbabwe in South Africa had "refused to accept the service of any court process and consequently that these proceedings will have to be served in Zimbabwe."

"I am advised that personal service on the second respondent [Grace Mugabe] is unlikely in Zimbabwe, but the application will come to her knowledge if properly served upon the Office of the President of Zimbabwe in Harare. The...

South Africa

African Airlines Wait for Open Skies

Thousands of air travellers face complicated choices when flying between cities across the African continent. Although… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.