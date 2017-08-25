South Africa: #MugabeGate - the People v Mugabe and the Government of South Africa

analysis

Gabriella Engels and Afriforum have filed a review application in the Pretoria High court against South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe. The application seeks to set aside Nkoana-Mashabane's decision to grant diplomatic immunity to Mugabe after she allegedly went on the rampage and assaulted Engels in a Sandton hotel and later slipped out of the country to escape criminal charges. By MARIANNE THAMM.

Spare a thought for the attorney and/or legal practitioner who will shortly be dispatched to serve a summons to the Office of the President of the Republic Of Zimbabwe at the corner of Samora Machel and Sam Nujoma Avenues in Harare.

In papers filed at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday Engels and her attorneys (Hurter Spies) revealed that the High Commissioner of Zimbabwe in South Africa had "refused to accept the service of any court process and consequently that these proceedings will have to be served in Zimbabwe."

"I am advised that personal service on the second respondent [Grace Mugabe] is unlikely in Zimbabwe, but the application will come to her knowledge if properly served upon the Office of the President of Zimbabwe in Harare. The...