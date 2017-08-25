Kenya to Host Regional WTO Talks

Nairobi — Kenya will be hosting a dialogue conference on the World Trade Organization accessions for the Greater Horn of Africa on 28-30th August.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed says the conference will be on a ministerial level and is a branch of the WTO.

The dialogue will be held through a partnership between Foreign affairs ministry, University of Nairobi (School of Economics) and the World Trade Organization Secretariat.

"At the dialogue, attendees will focus on exchanging experiences and lessons from the accession process in the region, mobilizing support for facilitating and accelerating African accession among other issues," Mohamed said.

The conference will include 4 greater Horn of Africa countries such as Ethiopia, Union of Comoros, Federal Republic of Somalia, Republic of Sudan and Kenya. South Sudan will also be participating.

China, Liberia, Sultanate of Yemen and Seychelles among those invited.

"Ministers from Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Liberia and representatives from African Development Bank, African Union, DFID and IGAD are among those who have confirmed their attendance," Mohamed told a press briefing in Nairobi.

"Once again, we are very happy about hosting this event. It is true to our spirit of hosting such important events. Kenya is also in the front line of supporting her neighbors which is why we are proud of hosting this event."