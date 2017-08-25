Kenya: AFC Beat Tusker to Set Up Perfectly for Gor

Nairobi — Samuel Ndung'u's 83rd minute goal handed AFC Leopards a vital 1-0 win over 10-man defending champions Tusker FC in a Kenyan Premier League clash at the Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday, giving them a vital bounce of confidence ahead of this weekend's Mashemeji Derby.

The match was headed for a dull 0-0 draw by Ndung'u's low finish inside the box from an Alex Kitenge cross from the right propelled Ingwe all the way to 12th in the log from 15th, resuscitating their slim hopes of a top half finish.

"It was a good game today Very tough but we managed to fight till the end. That is what is important and I am pleased we won today," a smiling Robert Matano roared after the match, clearly ecstatic with the performance of his charges.

Tusker's hopes of a title defense suffered a major blow, less than a week after they were dumped out of the GOtv Shield by National Super League side Vihiga United.

Having been deducted three points for an administrative error where they failed to produce players' cards in a match against Zoo Kericho, the further loss to Leopards was a hard pill to swallow for head coach George Nsimbe.

"It is very disheartening to lose again and seeing the gap grow. But we will not give up. We will fight till the end. At least today we were better than last weekend, only that we can't be able to score," Nsimbe said after the game.

It wasn't quite a spectacle of a game between the two giants who have between them 24 league titles. AFC Leopards' Aziz Okaka and Victor Majid both had shots from distance well picked out by Duncan Ochieng in the Tusker goal in the only meaningful chances.

Tusker's best was in the 43rd minute when Stephen Owusu's header from an Anthony Ndolo cross glided over the bar by inches.

In the second half, the pace of the game wasn't ever going to pick up. Nine minutes after the restart, Tusker were reduced to 10 men when Marlon Tangauzi was shown red for a second yellow after a high tackle on Harun Nyakha.

The chances were little and far in between. In the 63rd minute, Boniface Muchiri's shot after cutting into the box went over while on the other end, Whyvonne Isuza wasted a glorious chance, placing a header wide unmarked inside the box.

In the 75th minute, Hashim Ssempala attempted his luck with a low shot from distance but Gabriel Andika proved equal to the task with a decent save.

Tusker were giving Ingwe a push despite being a man down, but they found themselves trailing seven minutes from time conceding from a counter. Kitenge broke out on the left before crossing low with Ndung'u who had come on just a few minutes earlier shooting low into the bottom right.

Tusker almost made an immediate response with a quickly taken corner kick by Muchiri, but Mike Khamati's clever flick at the near post went over.

Danson Kago had a brilliant opportunity at the death after being accorded space on the right but he blasted a shot wide with a clear view of goal.