Tanzania: Dar Golfers Sparkle

TANZANIA made a promising start towards winning the East African Golf Challenge trophy with seven wins and a draw, in the singles match-play tee off at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club course yesterday.

Tanzania now leads by two points after collecting 7.5 points with unbeaten run. Seven golfers won their matches while one halved. Kenyan finished second with 5.5 points, defending champions Uganda and Rwanda are tied at the third position with 4 points each while Ethiopia are fifth with 2 points and at the bottom is Burundi with a point.

National team captain Victor Joseph led by example after earning the team early point. Joseph easy took an easy point from Ugandan Richard Baguma 8/6 to claim a vital point for Tanzania. Then Amani Saidi had to work extra hard to add a half point after he tied with a Kenyan, John Karichu.

Saidi squandered a good early chance leading by three holes after nine holes, but let Kenyan equal the score at back nine. He was not happy after the draw: "I should not let it go. I had a good chance to take a game, but I struggled at putting at back nine." Joy to Kenyan Karichu: "God was with me, I was lucky, I faced a very good player, I'm happy to take a half point."

Abbas Adam also started well to lead by three after nine holes, but dropped on hole no. 10, 11 and 13 to let his opponent Ethiopian Elias Oboye level the score. But he rectified the mistake to take a two-hole lead on no 15 and 16 before sealing the game with 3-1 win on hole 17.

Seif Mcharo defeated Rwandan Emmanuel Nkurunziza 3/2, before national team vice captain Isaac Wanyeche sinking James Ndikumana 3/2 in a thrilling encounter. Prabvir Singh also defeated Burundian Kudra Nahimana by 4/3 while Prosper Emmanuel took a 5/4 victory over Selestin Hakizimana of Burundi.

National team coach Hassan Kadio said: "We are not done yet, our big challenge is tomorrow's (today) doubles." The tournament enters its second and third round today with morning foursomes before the evening four-ball better ball games.

It will end on Saturday with again a singles match-play competition.