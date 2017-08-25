Photo: The Citizen

Dar es Salaam — Singida East Member of Parliament and president of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) Tundu Lissu was on Thursday released on bail after spending three days under police custody.

According to Chadema and his lawyers, Mr Lissu is facing two counts of incitements on the seizure of government aircraft in Canada.

Mr Lissu, who is also Chadema's chief Legal officer, was arrested at the Kisutu Magistrate's Court premises on Tuesday.

Police on Wednesday searched his house for two hours but, according to his lawyers and wife Ms Alice, nothing was found in the house in relation to the charges he is being accused of.

Speaking to The Citizen shortly after Mr Lissu was freed, his lawyer, Peter Kibatala, said they have been ordered to report back at the Central Police Station on Monday.

Mr Lissu addressed a press conference last Friday claiming that he had evidence showing that the government's new commercial aircraft Bombardier Q400, which was expected to arrive in the country last month, has been seized in Canada due to the government's failure to pay compensation of $38.7 million (Sh83 billion) to a Canadian firm, Stirling Civil Engineering.

A day later the government said it was going to take stern measures against some opposition figures who are 'sabotaging' development projects initiated by President John Magufuli.

The warning was issued on Saturday by the acting director of Information Department Services and Chief Government Spokesperson, Ms Zamaradi Kawawa, when addressing the media on the 'Bombardier fiasco' which she claimed was part of 'dirty games' engineered by some members of the opposition who and some foreign elements were out to sabotage President Magufuli's government.

Ms Kawawa admitted that indeed the plane had been seized but shifted the blame on some opposition figures that she said had a direct hand in the seizure and that already investigations are underway so that they would be arrested.

Although she did not mention Lissu by name, Ms Kawawa cited a recent incident involving him, "Some of them, not so long ago, went public and called on international community to cut aid and other development support to Tanzania."