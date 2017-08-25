Tanzania: Light Shed Over Why Chief Govt Chemist Questioned

Dar es Salaam — Chief government chemist Samwel Manyele was on Thursay interrogated for a second consecutive day by officers of the Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA).

Impeccable sources in the office of the Government Chemist Laboratory Agency told The Citizen on Wednesday that Prof Manyele is interrogated over recent seizures of thousands of tonnes of restricted chemicals.

Prof Manyele was grilled at the headquarters of the anti-drugs agency for over 10 hours on Wednesday starting from 10am. Yesterday he was picked at around the same hour like the day before and was still being quizzed by 6pm when this report was filed, and there were reports that he was to spend the whole night at DCEA offices.

"We have been told that he was being questioned over issuance of import permits for precursor chemicals," said the source on Wednesday who wished not to be identified as he was not the agency's spokesperson.

Prof Manyele's interrogation came on the day that President John Magufuli dropped Mr Mihayo Msikela as DCEA's Commissioner of Operations.

Mr Msikela who was appointed to the position six months ago - on February 10, was transferred to the police headquarters. It was not made clear immediately the role he would play there.

A statement sent to the media by the Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa, on Wednesday said Dr Magufuli immediately appointed retired Lieutenant Colonel Frederick Milanzi to replace Mr Msikela.

The DCEA has raised concern that some of the chemicals imported into the country ostensibly for use in hospitals have not been accounted for.

DCEA Commissioner General Rodgers Siyanga is on record saying that drug barons were shifting their trade to manufacturing of heroine to avoid the tight lid on trafficking of the hard drugs.

The anti-drugs agency recently seized thousands of tonnes of precursor chemicals imported into the country by local dealers. The seizures have come in succession, with the DCEA officials believing laws were being breached in allowing the importation of the highly restricted chemicals that can be used to manufacture heroine as well as improvised explosives.

Tanzania was thrust into the international limelight in 2016 when a 20-feet container of the precursor chemical worth Sh28 billion originating from Dar es Salaam was seized in Pakistan.