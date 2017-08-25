Tanzania: Bavicha - Arrest Tegeta Escrow Beneficiaries

Dar es Salaam — Chadema's Youth wing, Bavicha, yesterday urged the government to arrest beneficiaries of the Tegeta escrow saga and Lugumi Enterprises Limited owner.

Bavicha, which has been vocal on several issues, suggested that the aforementioned should be forced to return the billions of shilling, which have cost the nation dearly.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Bavicha national chairman Patrobas Katambi said money collected from the two sources should be used to service the Sh87 billion debt that has prompted to seizure of government's commercial aircraft, Bombardier Q400 by a Canadian firm.

"While the government will collect Sh307 billion from the Tegeta escrow, Sh38 billion will be raised from refunds of Lugumi Enterprises. The amount can clear the debt and yet the government will have a balance to fund its development projects," he said.

He said Bavicha will assist the government by launching countrywide crackdown to arrest all beneficiaries something the said section 16 of the Penal Code RE allowed arrest by a person before handing over the suspect to the police.

He said the party's youth wing has written a letter expressing those issues to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Robert Boaz.

Mr Katambi said Bavicha will declare August 31, this year the "Black Thursday" whereby they will organise countrywide demonstrations if IGP and DCI will not respond to concerns raised in their letter.