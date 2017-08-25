Tanzania: TEF Welcomes Directive On Re-Registration

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) has welcomed the government's directive to re-register print media outlets, saying it is in accordance with the new Media Services Act of 2016.

This is after the Director General of the Information Services Department and Chief Government Spokesperson, Dr Hassan Abbas, announced on Wednesday that both existing and new print media are supposed to be registered afresh.

Following the announcement, the TEF Secretary Neville Meena, they have nothing to do over the directive because it is according the recent Act.

"We had suggested that the registrar continue with the registration process while issuance of license be awarded to another authority, this is because the Act also gives him the powers to suspend media outlets," he said.

However, he noted that with the new Act if a newspaper license is withdrawn, there is an opportunity to appeal before the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports and if not resolved can move the appeal to the High Court.

Meanwhile, according to the government the existing print media will have a re-registration deadline on October 15 while registration for the new print media will have no deadline.

Furthermore, the particulars required during the registration process include certificates of registration of the media organisation, business plan that clearly states media policy, type of editors and journalists to be recruited and curriculum vitae of owners of the organisation.

The media organisations are also required to pay registration fee amounting to Sh1 million, while state owned print media will need to submit letters from organisations' managing directors because their establishment differed with private entities in that these were founded in fulfilment of the law or following certain decrees.

Media Services Act 2016 establishes three institutional frameworks or organs namely; the Information Services Department charged with registration of print media, the Independent Media Council and the Accreditation Board that transforms the Tanzania media to true professionalism.