Tanzania: Alarm Over High Antiretroviral Therapy Dropouts Rate

Dodoma — Tanzanian's efforts to contain the spread of HIV/Aids faces a major obstacle due to reluctance of majority of men to go for check-up and use antiretroviral (ARV) drugs, compared to their female counterparts.

Besides, there is an alarming rate of anti-retroviral therapy (ART) dropouts among most of HIV/Aids men victims in the country, a situation which mitigates efforts on viral suppression.

According to the US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) performance report presented yesterday before the Parliamentary Committee for HIV/Aids, out of 564,639 men living with HIV/Aids in the country, it is only 323,391 who have diagnosed for the disease (about 57 per cent).

The 22-page document presented by Health System Strengthening Branch Chief (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention-CDC), US Embassy -PEPFAR in Tanzania, Ms Angela Makota, only 269,409 (about 48 per cent) of HIV/Aids positive men are now in antiretroviral therapy with the viral suppression of only 4 per cent (only among 21,112 victims).

"In overcoming this challenge, our future focus is to reach more men communities and educate them over the need to test for HIV/Aids status and immediately start antiretroviral therapy in positive cases.

"We are very determined to ensure that by 2020, at least 90 per cent of the people with HIV/Aids are diagnosed, and 90 per cent of them start antiretroviral therapy (ART)," she revealed.

Ms Makota, however, added PEPFAR Tanzania goal is also to reach 80 per cent of antiretroviral therapy coverage of age and sex desegregates by 2018.

"We also plan to scale-up ART coverage in Dar es Salaam to 80 per cent because Dar es Salaam represent 20 per cent of all people living with HIV/Aids in Tanzania," she revealed, adding that in general, PEPFAR's current mission is cater for 1.2million people with HIV/Aids in Tanzania.

In this year, PEPFAR injected $480millions for supporting Tanzania to fight against HIV/Aids. "PEPFAR support to Tanzania is the world-second money-spinning project and funding levels has keep on improving annually," Ms Makota detailed.

In her earlier presentation, the Tanzania National Coordinating Mechanism (TNCM) Executive Secretary Dr Rachel Makunde said in a period between 2014 and 2017 Tanzania received $800million from Global Fund for supporting HIV/Aids interventions in the country.

She said 85 per cent of the fund has been dedicated in purchasing HIV/Aids related facilities (medicines and medical supplies) whereby, the rest 15 per cent meant for improvement health infrastructures in the sector in question.

"We appreciate concerted efforts so far injected by Global Fund and other key stakeholders in assisting Tanzania to step-up war against the killer disease in the country," she applauded.

On her side, chairperson of the committee Dr Jasmine Tiisekwa underscored the need for intensive efforts in raising awareness over important of diagnosing for HIV/Aids in the country, especially I rural areas. She spoke also over the need for local development partners for PEPFAR and Global Fund to ensure for effective usage of funds committed by the donors in order to realize the targeted goals.