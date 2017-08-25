25 August 2017

Nigeria: Govt Joins in the Fight Against CO2 Emission in Air Travel

By Chinedu Eze

The federal government through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has joined the countries that have endorsed the implementation of the CO2 Emissions Mitigation Measures and Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

It is targeted that the full implementation would take place in 2021 and Nigeria has developed and submitted its State Action Plan to ICAO and has also voluntarily notified it that it will join CORSIA implementation from the outset during the pilot phase from 2021.

In June this year, the Director-General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Alexander de Juniac described CORSIA as a landmark achievement and said: "CORSIA takes us a giant step forward in meeting our sustainability commitments, particularly carbon-neutral growth from 2020. Although it will be voluntary until 2026, already 705 states are on board. Together they represent at least 80per cent of anticipated growth. And we encourage more states to join."

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Muhtar Usman, who disclosed Nigeria's endorsement and support while declaring open a seminar on the Development Of States' Action Plans On CO2 Emissions Mitigation Measures And CORSIA for States Accredited to ICAO WACAF and the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) in Lagos on Wednesday, said the objective was for Nigeria to be in tandem with the rest of the world on emissions mitigation measures.

He said the rapid growth of air travel in recent years has contributed to an increase in total pollution attributable to aviation, adding that ICAO decided to provide leadership to undertake efforts to reduce aviation's contribution to climate change.

"As we all may be aware, aviation plays an essential role in the economic growth and market access for the world economy. The rapid growth of air travel in recent years however contributes to an increase in total pollution attributable to aviation.

"Thus, ICAO decided to provide leadership to undertake efforts to reduce aviation's contribution to climate change. These efforts include the development of State Action Plans by member States, the development of basket of measures to address CO2 emissions from international aviation through aircraft technology; operational improvements;

sustainable alternative fuel for aviation and a global scheme known today as the Carbon Offsetting Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

"I am pleased to inform you that Nigeria has not only developed and submitted its State Action Plan to ICAO but has also voluntarily notified ICAO that it will join CORSIA implementation from the outset during the pilot phase from 2021 with a view to being on the same page with the rest of the world on emissions mitigation measures", he said.

