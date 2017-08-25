Kenya/Uganda: Kakamega Thrash St Anthony's to Storm Semis

Kakamega High School on Thursday reached the boys' football semi-finals after beating arch-rivals St Anthony's Boys Kitale 3-0 on Day Six of the Brookside East Africa Secondary School Games here in Gulu.

A brace from Henry Juma and another strike from Ronald Sichenje confirmed Green Commandoes' place in the last four where they will come up against Ugandan champions Jinja Secondary School Friday.

Jinja beat compatriots St Joseph's Layibi 4-3 on post-match penalties in their last eight encounter after both sides tied 1-1 after regulation time. The other last four tie will be an all-Ugandan affair pitting St Mary's Kitende against Nakaseke International which guarantees the hosts a team in Saturday's final.

Kakamega, who were eliminated at the quarterfinal stage during the 2014 edition held in Dar es Salaam, are now one win away from reaching their first ever final.

Kakamega skipper Job Ochieng believes the side has what it takes to go all the way to the final.

"We are into uncharted territory and the task at hand is enormous. However, we take solace from the fact that have a good team that is capable of going all the way and win the crown," Ochieng told Nation Sport.

Kakamega beat Jinja 2-1 in their opening pool match with Juma again bagging a brace.

Kakamega coach Brendan Mwinamo has however warned that it won't be easy this time.

"I am sure they will come out guns blazing this time and we will need to be on top of our game so that we can again see them off," the tactician added.

Mwinamo will rely on the services of his forward players among them Juma, Sichenje and Harambee Stars trialists James Mazembe and Chris Alpha Ochieng.

The quartet were in impressive form against 2002 winners St Anthony's, constantly dazzling with good interplay.

Wiyeta, four-time winners of the competition, will battle Alliance in today's semi-final for a place in tomorrow's final. The other last four match will be an all-Ugandan affair pitting Kawempe and Rubaga.

The Kenyan girls thrashed Saint Basile of Burundi 6-0 in their quarter-final match.

FRIDAY'S FIXTURES

Football

Boys semis

Kakamega (KE) v Jinja (UG)

St Mary's Kitende (UG) v Nakaseke (UG)

Girls semis

Wiyeta (KE) v Alliance (TZ)

Kawempe (UG) v Rubaga (UG)

Volleyball

Girls semis

Kwanthanze (KE) v Cheptil (KE)

G.S Indagaburezi (RW) v St Aloys (RW)