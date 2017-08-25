Kenya: AFC Leopards Pile More Misery on 10-Man Tusker

AFC Leopards on Thursday posted arguably their result of the season thus far, defeating 10-man Tusker by a solitary goal in a rearranged league match at the Nyayo Stadium.

Samuel Ndung'u netted the all-important goal of this match inside the final ten minutes.

The former Muhoroni Youth winger combined well with fellow substitute Vincent Oburu, who had managed to escape the attention of two Tusker defenders with a mazy run on the far side of the pitch.

Ndung'u then directed Oburu's cross past a stretching Tusker custodian Duncan Ochieng and into the back of the net with his left boot.

"Other than the result, I am more excited with the way my players handled this game against a very strong and experienced opponent," Leopards coach Robert Matano, formerly of Tusker, explained after the match.

"We are now better placed to meet Gor Mahia over the weekend."

Ndung'u's goal aside, this one turned out to be a cagey affair as both teams tried to find the breakthrough in the opening stages of the match.

Tusker winger Boniface Muchiri was the liveliest player from the brewers, who were forced to play for the last 25 minutes with 10 men, after defender Marlon Tangauzi was sent-off for a second bookable offence.

Twice in the second half, he broke clear from the left and threatened custodian Gabriel Andika who was manning Leopards goal mouth.

On the first occasion, his goal bound shot flew inches wide. In the second attempt, he let in an accurate cross that was, however wasted by substitute attacker Michael Khamati.

Leopards too, had their chances to win this contest by a bigger margin but were wasted by Harun Nyakha and Marcellus Ingotsi.

Following this result, Leopards move a position up to 13th on the 18-team table. The spluttering brewers are now down to eighth.

Tusker have only one win in their last seven league matches and remain 14 points off leaders Gor Mahia.