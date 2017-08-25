Kenya: Peerless Sinyolo Girls Retain Hockey Title in Gulu

Sinyolo Girls on Thursday became the first Kenyan team to win a title in the ongoing Brookside East Africa Secondary School Games here in Gulu after retaining their hockey crown.

Sinyolo were in imperious form as they handed Uganda's Old Kampala a 7-0 thrashing to claim a record fifth straight title.

With their final match of the discipline that is played on a round-robin format, Sinyolo topped with 13 points - winning four matches and drawing one - to once again affirm their status as the sport's power house in the region.

They drew 0-0 with St Cecilia Misikhu in their opening match before a 6-0 win over Uganda's St Mary's Namugunga in their second encounter. They would then rout Uganda's Bweranyange 13-0 before a securing a hard-fought 1-0 win over St Joseph's Kitale.

It was the Owiti siblings, Alice and Maurine, who once again starred for the Siaya County school as they handed their opponents a lesson in hockey.

Alice struck five times while her sister bagged a brace in the lop-sided encounter played at St Joseph's Layibi.

The final whistle drew wild celebrations from the Kenyans as they broke into song and dance joined by their coach Alloice Owino. The coach warned that his side will seek to dominate the sport for years to come.

"Winning the title for a fifth time is no mean feat and this squad totally deserves to be champions after a good outing. We are not resting on our laurels and this is just the beginning," an elated Owino said.

"Our future is secure because only four first team players will leave at the end of the year and I already have upcoming players rearing to get a chance to shine," he added.

Sinyolo needed just 12 minutes to go ahead in the match. Grace Juma pushed a short corner and Alice was at hand to blast the ball past Old Kampala keeper Miriam Kyabe.

Nine minutes later, they doubled their lead after Sinyolo broke clear and Eunice Awuor squared to Alice who scooped the ball to the bottom corner. She added another goal just before the break, finishing off another penalty corner.

EYEING SILVER

Old Kampala rarely threatened with their forward players Amina Kobusingye and Martina Amito completely neutralised. Maureen scored two goals in a span of two minutes to extend her team's lead to 5-0.

St Joseph's, who are second in the pool with seven points, can secure silver as the hockey matches end Friday. The debutantes play Bweranyange as Misikhu take on Old Kampala.

Elsewhere, girls' basketball champions Kaya Tiwi of Kenya face 2015 winners St Mary's Kitende and Lac Tanganyika of Burundi play Uganda's Buddo in today's semis.