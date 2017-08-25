4 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cannabis Would Do Less Harm Than Alcohol - Prof Nutt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Alcohol does more harm than cannabis, an expert testified on Friday in bid to have dagga legalised in the high court.

"A society where cannabis replaced alcohol would be a nicer place to live and would have better health benefits and less health harms, and should be considered," Professor David Nutt testified in the High Court in Pretoria.

He is a British psychiatrist and neuropsychopharmacologist - someone who studies how drugs affect the mind.

He was testifying for "dagga couple" Julian Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke, who are trying to have cannabis legalised for use, cultivation, and distribution.

Nutt said there were 16 "harms" a drug could do: nine to users, and seven to society.

The former include shorter lifespan, health damage, and loss of jobs and homes. Harms to society include crime, damage to communities, families, and the environment.

"In several expert groups evaluating the harms of alcohol and cannabis, it turns out there is a not a single harm out of the whole 16 that cannabis causes more of than alcohol. For the majority of harms, cannabis is significantly less harmful than alcohol," said Nutt.

In chronic users, alcohol was two to three times more harmful than cannabis, causing brain damage, liver sclerosis, ulcers, and high blood pressure.

"We know from international data that you are four times more likely to have a road traffic accident if you are drunk than if you are stoned.

"Alcohol has more impact on domestic violence than all other drugs put together."

In the UK, the leading cause of death among men under the age of 50 was alcohol, Nutt said.

He said the argument that cannabis caused schizophrenia or any psychosis was unfounded. While cannabis could mimic the symptoms, the increase in cannabis use in the United Kingdom had not resulted in a corresponding increase in schizophrenia or psychosis.

Whilst Nutt's research was compiled using data in the UK, he said it could be extrapolated to South Africa as all humans had the same body and physiology.

On Monday, Nutt would continue his evidence-in-chief, before being cross-examined by the State.

Source: News24

South Africa

African Airlines Wait for Open Skies

Thousands of air travellers face complicated choices when flying between cities across the African continent. Although… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.