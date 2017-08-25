Health lobby groups have demanded that government prioritise HIV treatment when allocating foreign currency the same way fuel and energy are prioritised.

The call comes amidst shortages of second line HIV treatment which has seen people receiving weekly instead of three months' supply of the essential drugs. The situation affects 35 percent of the 1, 3 million people living with HIV.

According to National Aids Council (NAC) operations director, Raymond Yekeye, $20 million had been budgeted for the importation of second line drugs from Aids Levy collections as donors' funds exclude it.

However, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has not allocated any foreign currency needed to procure the medicines.

The Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) executive director, Itai Rusike, said the situation has no justification when the country hosts a stand-alone Health ministry and NAC.

"It is professionally unacceptable that the situation was allowed to deteriorate to these levels when the country has the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the National AIDS Council, institutions that jointly superintends over the procurement and distribution of the living-saving drugs," said Rusike in a statement.

"Both institutions must have raised the red flag well before the situation reached this crisis point if proper monitoring procedures were in place," he said.

He added, "The CWGH proposed that foreign currency be prioritised for ARV access (i.e. ARVs be ranked with energy and fuel as a priority claimant on foreign currency) or ARVs would have to be purchased from private sector suppliers at very high prices."

From time to time, people living with HIV have been subjected to these shortages and extra costs associated with minimal supplies contrary to the standard three months' supply.

Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) said stakeholders must come together to ensure government is efficient in securing rights of people living with HIV.

Most people on the government programme cannot afford to buy from private pharmacies. Defaulting on treatment promotes drug resistant HIV.

The World Health Organisation has predicted an increase in multi-drug resistant HIV in developing countries, Zimbabwe included.