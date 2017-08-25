24 August 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MDC-T SG Warns Officials Against Soliciting Bribes From Potential MPs

Photo: Daily Monitor
(File photo).

MDC-T secretary General Douglas Mwonzora says some party officials are demanding bribes from members who want to be selected to contest as MPs and councillors in the next year's elections.

Mwonzora, however, did not disclose the names of the officials and the amounts they are demanding from aspiring MPs.

But he told New Zimbabwe in Harare, Thursday, that the party was investigating the corruption with the aim of firing the culprits.

MDC-T is yet to call for CVs for 2018 aspiring candidates and last week the party announced that the process was about to start.

Mwonzora said the shenanigans started after their last week's announcement of the intention to kick start the process.

"There are those already collecting people's CVs in the party and some criminals are already demanding money from potential candidates.

This cannot be allowed and the collection of CVs must stop until after a circular that is being released this weekend," said Mwonzora.

"The party is about to select candidates and there are certain requirements for an application to succeed. These requirements will be circulated to all party organs by my office at the end of the week after the sitting of all the relevant organs," he said.

He added: "These organs are the Elections Directorate and the National Executive. These organs among other things are going to deliberate on the finance and administration recommendation on the appropriate application fee for each class of candidates."

