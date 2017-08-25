A Mbare couple who swindled a 55 year old lovelorn man of $ 4 000 in a botched marriage deal were Tuesday sentenced to 30 months imprisonment by Harare magistrate, Victoria Mashamba.

Brian Nkhatazo Mathe, 30 and his wife Stephanie Pullen, 22, will however spend one year effective in prison after 12 months of their sentence was suspended on good behaviour.

Further six months were suspended on condition they restitute Nyakanyaka Msipani who they tricked and made him to pay lobola for Pullen on pretext that they were siblings.

They pleaded guilty to lying to Nyakanyaka that they had no any other relative to preside over Pullen's marriage. They were facing fraud charges.

This happened after Pullen created a Facebook account in which he seduced Msipani who later fell for the trap.

Court heard after falling in love with Pullen, he was introduced to Mathe and was told he was Pullen's only brother and relative.

According to prosecutor, Idah Maromo, when Msipani started dating Pullen, he told her that he wanted her to move in with him.

However Mathe, who pretended to be the brother, went against this move saying he would only allow it if Msipani paid lobola first.

The trio then set a date for this process and met.

Msipani then paid $3 000 which he deposited into Mathe's bank account.

He was told that his wife will join him in his Kuwadzana home after a week.

A week lapsed but Pullen did not follow prompting Msipani to ask for his wife.

He was then told that his wife was terribly sick and in need of medical assistance.

He then met Mathe and gave him his bank card with an instruction to use $100.

His account had $589.

According to the state, the couple squandered all the money and did not return the ATM card.

At the end of May Msipani got his salary and had to apply for a new bank card.

He later met Mathe who told him he had used all the money for medication of Pullen.

Mathe demanded groceries and Msipani took the duo to Fife Avenues.

Upon arrival, Pullen took Msipani's bank card and went into the shop but did not return.

Minutes later Mathe also vanished saying he was following his sister.

The duo used $440 which was in Mspani's bank account again.

Msipani met Mathe last Friday in town and he fled upon seeing him.

Court heard Msipani gave him a chase being helped by members of the public.