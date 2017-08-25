Kenyatta Files Defence in Election Petition By Nasa

President Uhuru Kenyatta legal team on Thursday filed his response to an election petition challenging his win filed by National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga.

His legal team arrived at the Supreme Court at 9.07pm Thursday. Lawyers present at the registry were Ahmednasir Abdullahi, Katwa Kigen, Tom Macharia and Evans Monari.

Speaking at the Supreme Court, the President's lawyers said they will file documents "but not all of them".

Mr Abdullahi said they are confident that there is nothing to worry about in the petition as the election was peaceful.

CONFIDENT

"We are confident about the answers we give, We are bullish about everything we have done. And let the case start. We are ready, " said Mr Abdullahi.

Earlier, a message was posted on President Kenyatta's Facebook account read: "We are now ready to file our response."

In the pictures, the President was flanked by Jubilee Party Chief Agent Davis Chirchir, lawyers Fred Ngatia, Mr Abdullahi and Mr Monari.

BATTLE

Jubilee Party Head of Secretariat Raphael Tuju was also present.

Mr Odinga filed his case challenging President Kenyatta's election some minutes to midnight on Friday, paving the way for a rigorous, 14-day marathon courtroom battle.

In the petition, the opposition leader and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka have named President Kenyatta, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and its chairman Wafula Chebukati as respondents.

PRE-TRIAL

In directions issued by Chief Justice David Maraga, who is also the President of the Supreme Court, Nasa is required to file their written submissions by 1pm Friday while IEBC, its chairman and President Kenyatta are required to file theirs by 3pm.

On Friday morning, parties will appear in court for interlocutory applications while the pre-trial conference will be held on Saturday.

In affidavits expected to be filed in court, President Kenyatta, his agents Mr Chirchir, Winnie Guchu, and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho are among those who filed their statements in opposition of Nasa's petition.