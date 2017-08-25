24 August 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Kasukuwere Blow As Judge Reinstates Byo Deputy Mayor

High Court judge, Justice Martin Makonese, on Thursday declared that the dismissal of Bulawayo deputy mayor, Gift Banda from council was illegal and the deputy mayor should be reinstated with full benefits.

In February this year, the minister of Local Government, Saviour Kasukuwere fired Banda from together with ward 21 councillor, Reuben Matengu, after they appeared before an independent tribunal set by the minister following their dismissal.

Both Banda and Matengu were facing charges of gross misconduct and mismanagement.

Following his suspension, Banda dragged Kasukuwere, Bulawayo City Council, the independent tribunal and its members advocate Hilda Makusha Moyo, Midard Khumalo and Lucy Mankokwe, to court.

And, on Thursday, Justice Makonese ruled in Banda's favour.

"Accordingly I am satisfied that the applicant is entitled to the relief sought in the draft order," said the judge.

"It is, therefore, ordered as follows: The decision of the first respondent finding applicant guilt of an act of gross misconduct be and is hereby set aside and substituted with an order finding applicant not guilty of any act of misconduct. The applicant be and is hereby reinstated as councillor for Ward five Bulawayo and deputy mayor of the 6th respondent with no loss of allowances and benefits," reads part of Justice Makonese's judgement.

Banda's lawyer, Kholwani Ngwenya of TJ Mabhikwa and Partners, said Justice Makonese's judgement was a clear indication that his client was innocent right from the beginning.

"Right from the beginning it was clear that our client had no case to answer. I am very happy about the outcome of the case," said Ngwenya.

