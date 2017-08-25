A Waterfalls man appeared in court on Tuesday this week facing charges of raping two girls aged seven and nine years.

The man (40) appeared before a Harare magistrate, Ms Josephine Sande.

He was remanded in custody to September 21.

Allegations are that in May this year, the man saw the two young girls playing outside his house.

It is alleged that he lured them into his house.

The prosecutor alleged that the man then dragged the two girls into his bedroom where he raped the older one first.

He then raped the younger girl.

It is alleged that the man only released the girls after they screamed for help.

The court also heard that the seven-year-old girl later narrated her ordeal to her mother, who reported to the police leading to the man's arrest.