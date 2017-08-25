A CIO officer who was answering to charges of extortion, possession of sex enhancement and cocaine drugs, was Wednesday freed after the police dragged him out of Harare Magistrate Court during his trial.

Delish Nguwaya was arrested on allegations of extorting $15 000 from a businessman. Upon his arrest, his vehicle was searched leading to the discovery of the drugs.

It was alleged that Nguwaya told Bruce Michael Blake that he was under police investigation for spying and investigations would only be stopped if he paid $15 000.

Officers from CID Homicide Wednesday pounced on him while he was in the dock ignoring court proceedings and dragged him outside, a conduct which the presiding magistrate, Noel Mupeiwa, described as unprofessional and unethical.

Mupweiwa then freed Nguwaya saying the police disrespected him and behaved like animals.

Led by one Detective Nemaisa, the officers dragged Nguwaya out of the court and down three staircases before handcuffing him and leaving his hands bleeding.

He also sustained head and facial injuries during the scuffle in which he tried to resist the police screaming wildly saying he wanted to be informed of his charges first.

His cries reverberated throughout the building forcing all people to rush to witness the events.

Court proceedings were briefly stopped only to continue after the police had whisked him away in their vehicle.

Mupeiwa ordered the state to bring Nguwaya back within 30 minutes and after he failed to turn up he subsequently removed him from remand.

"The state may continue using any other channels available to them. I am removing the accused from remand. I cannot allow such lawlessness from the police to continue unabated. This is the only way the state and police can learn," he ruled.

Nguwaya's lawyer, Jonathan Samkange, said his client was picked up for criminal insult charges but did not disclose more information.