Communities in Chiredzi South are set to benefit from the construction of a $450 000 electricity line.

The project would be funded by the Gonarezhou Conservation Trust (GCT) in partnership with NetOne.

In an interview, GCT Director Mr Hugo Van Der Westhuizen said they had started mobilising resources towards the construction of the new electricity line, which will go as far as Malipati Business Centre.

"We have committed ourselves, in partnership with NetOne, to constructing the new power line which runs through Masukwe Village, Pahlela up to Malipati Business Centre.

"According to the feasibility study at hand, the project requires $450 000 and we have already started sourcing funds," he said.

He said the existing electricity lines running across the national park had killed a number of giraffes.

"This is what we want to address by funding a power line which runs through communities," he said.

Chiredzi South National Assembly Member, Retired Brigadier-General Kalisto Gwanetsa, said NetOne had responded to requests by villagers for network coverage, hence their decision to partner Gonarezhou Conservation Trust.

"The existing line which runs across the park will remain in place until the proposed line has been completed," he said.

"This proposed line will run from Masukwe, Pahlela and then Malipati and this will facilitate the electrification of all schools, clinics, business centres and homesteads."

Rtd Brig-Gen Gwanetsa said villagers in his constituency were relying on mobile network providers from South Africa and Mozambique.

He welcomed the decision by NetOne to set up a base station in the area.

"This has been a very difficult scenario for the villagers when they intend to connect to the rest of Zimbabwe," he said.