President Jacob Zuma has arrived in Maputo, Mozambique to co-chair the second session of the South Africa-Mozambique Bi-National Commission (BNC) with President Filipe Nyusi, the presidency has said in a statement. The BNC was scheduled for Friday. "The two Heads of State will take the opportunity presented by the BNC to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues including a review of the status of the bilateral relations, the adoption of strategic interventions to further strengthen the relationship, focus on mutually identified priority issues as well as discussion of regional and continental peace and security issues," the statement said.

The SA-Mozambique BNC was preceded by a ministerial session on Thursday to consider and adopt draft agreed minutes and joint communique negotiated by the senior officials held on August 22-23 2017 as well as the agenda and programme of the heads of ttate session.

During the visit, South Africa and Mozambique were expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the field of Transport.

The two countries enjoyed bilateral relations which dated back to the liberation struggle.

"South Africa and Mozambique's economic relations continue to grow and co-operation encompasses trade and investment, science and technology, agriculture, environmental affairs, energy, infrastructure development and retail amongst others," said the statement.

The BNC was the highest mechanism governing bilateral relations between the two countries, whose agreement was signed on December 13 2011, and the inaugural Session took place in October 2015.

In 2016, South African exports to Mozambique amounted to R33 billion, whereas imports from Mozambique amounted to R10 billion.

Currently, there were approximately 300 South African companies operating in Mozambique in areas inclusive of the financial services sector, energy, and hospitality and retail sectors.

President Zuma was accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane; Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies; Minister of Environmental Affairs, Ms Edna Molewa, Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Energy, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi and the Minister of Transport, Mr Joe Maswanganyi.

