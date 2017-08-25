25 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Dangote Plans N200 Billion Technology Varsity for Abuja

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Aliko Dangote (file photo).

Abuja — The President and Founder of Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote, has set aside N200 billion to establish a world-class university in Abuja.

Former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, Julius Okojie, who is the chairman of the technical team for the establishment of the university, said the foundation intended to drive technology and research in stimulating economic growth.

Okojie, who led his team to the current Executive Secretary of the commission, Abubakar Rasheed, said the proposed university was meant to be technology-driven and asked for the cooperation and support of the NUC towards the realisation of the goal.

According to a National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, publication, the team, accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of the foundation, Zouera Yousouffou, disclosed that Dangote's desire was to float a unique university of technology with all the necessary infrastructure and best faculty members from across the globe.

Rasheed, who applauded the bold step, promised to offer all the needed assistance for the success of the project.

He, however, advised the team to reconsider its plan of establishing a university of technology to 'a conventional university running all programmes but with specialty in the area of technology.'

The executive secretary, who underscored the advantages of the conventional university over the special one, said with the countless impacts on society by the business mogul, the project would be a success.

He asked the team to consult widely and look at the universities in Nigeria and abroad, with a view to creating a unique university that would be different in terms of quality in all its operations.

More on This

Aliko Dangote to Establish University in Abuja

The President and founder of Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote, has set aside N200 billion to establish a world-class… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.