Kenya: Kellie Gachaga Returns to Sigona

Kenya's leading lady golfer Kellie Gachaga returns to action this weekend after missing a number of events in the ladies national calendar.

Currently playing off handicap five, Muthaiga Golf Club ace missed this year's Coast Ladies Open among other events as she was away in the USA participating in the Pinehurst Kids golf.

She is among the leading lady golfers drawn at Sigona Golf Club for this year's Kenya Ladies Amateur Matchplay Championship being sponsored by P.K.F Kenya.

Being the defending champion, Kellie has been given a bye to the quarter-finals where she will meet the winner of the game between Mercy Wambugu and Jaini Shah. Eldoret's Esther Chumo is drawn against Muthaiga's Jane Njoroge while Golf Park's Ashley Awuor will take on home player Jane Njau.

The other quarter-final will be between Sarah Khanyereri of Golf Park and the winner of the match between Limuru's Mwongeli Nzioka and Karen's Sarah Otolo.

In the Silver division, Rose Mambo got a bye and will await the winner of the match between Margaret Thande and Nancy Kiengo while Koki Muia will take on Yu Hu.

Meanwhile, action is back at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course this weekend after the postponement of last weekend annual Lawyers golf event following the tragic death through road accident of lawyer Mark Nduati.

This weekend the club will be hosting the AHF Chairman's Golf Challenge courtesy of AHF (Aids Healthcare Foundation)'s chairman Stephen Karau, a member of the club who has been hosting the event since 2014.

According to Karau, the event is aimed disseminating information on HIV Aids and testing services to corporates.

"It is in this background that AHF which was started way back in 1987 in the USA but started in Kenya in 2007 through the Chairman's Challenge golf tournament is targeting golfers and their caddies," said Karau.

He said the event is targeting to pass HIV information to about 350 people and providing HIV testing services to 150 golfers.

Elsewhere, Thika Greens Resort will host the annual CEO's tournament which has attracted a big field of over 200 players drawn from various clubs in the country.

Thika Greens CEO Charles Kibiru, who was recently elected the Kirinyaga County Senator, has lined up an array of prizes for the day.

Back in Nairobi, Royal Nairobi will host the annual Father and Son/Parent and child tournament which has also attracted a huge field.

Action is also on at the nine-hole Machakos Golf Club course which will be the venue of the Kenya Power golf tournament while Nyahururu will host the Captain's Prize (Musa Koskei) which brings together golfers from the Mount Kenya region as well as Nakuru and Njoro.