24 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: ODM Supports MPs' Salary Cut

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Justus Ochieng'

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has distanced itself from statements made by some of its MPs regarding proposals for new salary structures for MPs.

ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong'wen in a statement on Thursday said views by some of its MPs "do not represent our position as a party nor that of the National Super Alliance of which we are affiliate."

"Our attention is drawn to a statement by some incoming Members of the National Assembly regarding proposals for the rationalisation of remuneration of members of Parliament as recommended by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)."

"We stand for equity and prudent management of public resources. We cannot therefore promote or be seen to promote wastage, avarice and inequities in the Kenyan society."

He told ODM members to mediate their personal interests with public good.

WAGE BILL

"Our members in different leadership positions are highly encouraged to always attempt to mediate their personal interests with public good that constitutes the substructure of ODM ideology of Social Democracy," Mr Ong'wen said in the statement.

MPs through the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday accused the SRC of unfairly targeting them in its efforts to slash the public wage bill.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, who is a member of PSC and ODM Homa Bay County chair accused the commission of embarking on a mission to drastically reduce MPs' pay and allowances without having carried out a job evaluation exercise as required by the Constitution.

"There is a sustained campaign by SRC to reduce MPs to beggars and people who move from one office to another asking for handouts and this will not happen under our watch," Ms Wanga said.

Reacting to the MPs statement on Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed not support the move to raise their salaries if the Supreme Court validates his election.

President Kenyatta said he would not sign any Bill passed by MPs raising the lawmakers' pay and allowances.

Kenya

Pre-Trial of Odinga Poll Petition Set for August 26

The Supreme Court will hold pre-trial conference on Raila Odinga's presidential petition on Saturday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.