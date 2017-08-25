Kenya: ODM Supports MPs' Salary Cut

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has distanced itself from statements made by some of its MPs regarding proposals for new salary structures for MPs.

ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong'wen in a statement on Thursday said views by some of its MPs "do not represent our position as a party nor that of the National Super Alliance of which we are affiliate."

"Our attention is drawn to a statement by some incoming Members of the National Assembly regarding proposals for the rationalisation of remuneration of members of Parliament as recommended by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)."

"We stand for equity and prudent management of public resources. We cannot therefore promote or be seen to promote wastage, avarice and inequities in the Kenyan society."

He told ODM members to mediate their personal interests with public good.

WAGE BILL

"Our members in different leadership positions are highly encouraged to always attempt to mediate their personal interests with public good that constitutes the substructure of ODM ideology of Social Democracy," Mr Ong'wen said in the statement.

MPs through the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday accused the SRC of unfairly targeting them in its efforts to slash the public wage bill.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, who is a member of PSC and ODM Homa Bay County chair accused the commission of embarking on a mission to drastically reduce MPs' pay and allowances without having carried out a job evaluation exercise as required by the Constitution.

"There is a sustained campaign by SRC to reduce MPs to beggars and people who move from one office to another asking for handouts and this will not happen under our watch," Ms Wanga said.

Reacting to the MPs statement on Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed not support the move to raise their salaries if the Supreme Court validates his election.

President Kenyatta said he would not sign any Bill passed by MPs raising the lawmakers' pay and allowances.