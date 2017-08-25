Tanzania: Freight Forwarders Concerned By Inspection On Transit Cargo

TANZANIA Freight Forwarders Association (TAFFA) has raised concern over Fair Competition Commission inspection of transit cargo, claiming that it makes Dar es Salaam uncompetitive.

TAFF Secretary General, Tony Swai told the 'Daily News' yesterday that FCC has been seizing some cargo on grounds that they do not meet standards of the destined countries. "This is becoming a big challenge since traders who import cargo through Dar port are likely to opt for another port in the region.

This means Tanzania stands to lose business," he said. Mr Swai added that the office of the Chief Government Chemist (CGC) has also started to inspect raw materials that are shipped through Dar port.

He said all these challenges affect businesses at the port and thus asked the government to continue improving the situation by creating good environment of doing business. He also appealed to the government to resolve some of the remaining challenges at Dar es Salaam Port or risk to lose business to their rivals.

Apart from government efforts to address many challenges at the port, there were still some issues that need immediate solution to enable traders to do business without facing problems. He said his office has already listed some of the challenges with Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (SUMATRA) and that the body is working on them.

When reached for comments on the matter, Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Eng. Edwin Ngonyani, said inspection of raw materials by the Chief government chemist cannot lead to the drop of cargo volume at the main port.

He said what is said to be the major causes are fees that are collected by various government institutions. According to Eng. Ngonyani, his office will discuss the matter by involving the Parliament with the purpose of resolving the challenges.

"These fees are collected in accordance to the law, thus to remove them or to make any changes, the Parliament must be involved so as to amend the given laws," he said. On FCC, the deputy minister said he believes the body is doing its job for the betterment of the public. "I believe what FCC is doing does not affect business at the port," he said.

Earlier, Mr Swai admitted that the government is doing a great job and that TAFFA is confident that all arising challenges will be resolved immediately. For sometimes now, TPA has been trying to lure back traders.

The government has been engaging local stakeholders with businessmen through a one-on-one sharing of experience and dissemination of right information, including measures being taken to improve services offered at the port.

According to statistics released by TPA in December, 2016, the first quarter of the financial year 2016/2017 which was from July to September, 2016, TPA handled a total of 228,655 tons, higher than their target of 212,500 tons.

The performance was above target by 7,155 tons, which is 3.2 per cent. The cargo handled during the quarter was above 211,095 tons carried in the corresponding first quarter in the financial year 2015/16 by 17,560 tons or 8.3 per cent.

TPA also increased cargo traffic handled for domestic consumption during the quar ter. A total of 2,482,144 tons were handled compared to estimated seaborne trade target of 1,800,000 tons per quarter.

The performance was above the estimated quarter seaborne trade by 37.9 per cent and above quarter budget of 2,157,147 tons by 324,997 or 15.1 per cent.