South Africa: Immediate Response Contributes to Recovery of Hijacked Vehicle

Uitenhage Cluster: Our back to basics approach to policing and in an attempt to effectively address trio crimes, members in Uitenhage continued with their high visibility patrols in the hot spot areas last night. It is alleged that on Friday, 4 August 2017 at about 22:45 the complainant was busy parking her Silver VW Polo in Ngcola Crescent, KwaNobuhle when three armed suspects suddenly appeared and demanded the keys of her car.

The suspects took the car and fled in it in the direction of Port Elizabeth. Police were notified and members from Uitenhage spotted the vehicle in Algoa Road and a chase ensued. The vehicle was chased and backup was also requested from surrounding stations. The driver of the vehicle stopped in Labans Street in Booysen Park, Port Elizabeth and the suspects fled in different directions with Uitenhage police members on their tracks, but the suspects managed to evade arrest. The hijacked vehicle was recovered within minutes after it was hijacked and it was taken for forensic analysis. The Station Commander of Kwanobuhle, Colonel Dial Kettledas commended the members on their speedy reaction and said: 'When there is teamwork and collaboration between the different stations, positive results can be achieved'. The manhunt for the three suspects continues.

