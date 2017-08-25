Cameroon: FECAFOOT - What Next?

While awaiting the members of the Normalisation team at FECAFOOT, staff of the institution were yesterday in their offices.

The World football governing body, FIFA, has created a normalisation committee to temporarily manage the affairs of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) according to the status of the institution. The decision came as a bomb shell especially as the country is preparing to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and also the World Cup qualifying match against Nigeria in a fortnight. Despite the decision by FIFA, serenity reigns within the ranks of the Cameroon Football Federation and the sports family in Cameroon in general. At the headquarters of FECAFOOT in the Tsinga neighbourhood yesterday August 24, 2017, the atmosphere was calm. As early as 8:00 a.m. the doors of the federation were wide open as usual and workers were busy with their activities. One could see a green Toyota Hilux pickup double cabin belonging to the National Gendarmerie packed outside the gate. Entry into the offices was strictly controlled at the gate as usual to know who is going into the building for what purpose. Cameroon Tribune reporters had access into the offices of FECAFOOT as well as other journalists. However, access was restricted from members of the public to avoid a huge crowd into the building. A source at FECAFOOT said the presence of gendarmes was a measure taken by the State to avoid acts of vandalism. "Each time there is an appointment in the country there are some security measures that are taken for social reasons. Yesterday, immediately after the decision there were three vehicles carrying police and gendarme officers. But today there is only one vehicle with two gendarmes. It means there is no problem," our source said. No major information could be got from the officials of FECAFOOT at the moment. They however promised to grant a press conference on the issue later. Jacques Bell, a FECAFOOT official said the image of the country has been greatly affected in that Cameroon already has major commitments in the international scene notably the World Cup qualifying match against Nigeria. He said putting place a normalisation committee could be demoralising. He called on Cameroonians to show a sense of patriotism, boost their moral and win.