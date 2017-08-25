25 August 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Ensuring Cocoa Quality - Govt to Give Farmers Incentives

By Amindeh Blaise Atabong

The Minister of Trade announced in Monatele that Government has taken concrete measures to revitalise the cocoa economy amidst declining world price.

Farmers who produce and put high quality cocoa beans on the market will soon start receiving premiums for quality, the Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana has announced. He said the move is an incentive to increase quality production and encourage cocoa farmers to improve their method of working. Cameroon is the world's fifth biggest cocoa producer but its beans are sold at a discount and frequently rejected because they smell like smoke as a result of the use of crude homemade dryers. Speaking in Monatele in the Lekie Division, Wednesday August 23, 2017, during a sensitisation meeting with cocoa farmers in the Division, Mbarga Atangana urged the farmers to be steadfast in the face of drop of the price of cocoa in the world market. "We are in a period of fall in the price of cocoa on the international market because demand has exceeded supply," the Minister of Trade said, allaying fears of a crisis situation as expressed by some farmers. In the face of the present adversity, the Minister of Trade expressed Government's determination to support cocoa farmers with concrete measures as they play a vital role in propelling the economy. He told the farmers that Government has reduced the export tax per kilogram of cocoa from FCFA 150 to FCFA 75, to boost marketing in the sector. In addition, Mbarga Atangana said they have invited buyers in chocolate industry to come scout for cocoa beans in the country. "We have put cocoa farmers [Cooperatives] in contact with these buyers who are ready to pay good prices to get quality," the Minister said, giving assurances that the measures will revitalise the cocoa economy.

