The Malawian government has declared Zambian opposition leader Saviour Chishimba as a prohibited immigrant.

Chishimba was due in the country to deliver a keynote speech at the Transformation Alliance (AT) Anti-Corruption inaugural conference but has been served with a ban.

Chishimba did not win many friends in the Malawian government having been a lead whistle blower on the infamous Malawi maize scandal dubbed maize gate in the press.

Leading South African opposition leader Julius Malema has also been put on the blacklist whilst on a similar mission.

BELOW IS CHISHIMBA'S POSTING:

SAVIOUR CHISHIMBA (UPP) AND JULIUS MALEMA (EFF) OFFICIALLY DECLARED PROHIBITED IMMIGRANTS IN MALAWI

The intelligence report I received this morning has now been confirmed. Attached hereto, is the declaration by the Malawian Government that Julius Malema (EFF) of South Africa and Saviour Chishimba (UPP) of Zambia are prohibited immigrants.

I was going to be refused entry for merely going to deliver a keynote address at the Transformation Alliance (AT) anti-corruption inaugural conference. My counterpart, Julius Malama was also invited to be among the speakers.

Our resolve to build a Pan African partnership to end all forms of corruption and dictatorship in Africa is unstoppable. The #BringBackOurMoney! anti-corruption crusade is a people's campaign whose time has come. Each and every thief in Government will pay back every cent that has been stolen from the people.

The corrupt PF regime together with all the remaining dictators of Africa must take notice that this battle has been taken to an unstoppable realm.

I have become the second political leader, after President Michael Sata of blessed memory, to be declared a Prohibited Immigrant in Malawi without any probable cause.

There is no law which prohibits political and business leaders from interacting over the issues that affect the lives of the people. Our founding fathers and mothers worked together, across national boundaries, to conceive our nations in liberty.

We, in the UPP, are fully aware of the draconian schemes of the PF regime in collusion with the Government of Malawi to frustrate all forms of partnerships against corruption. The corruption of the PF regime is responsible for all economic woes the people of Zambia are facing. Salaries for public service workers, police and security wings remain the same and yet billions of dollars are leaving our borders through corruption.

Let us unite and start mobilising for the birthing of a prosperous corruption-free new Zambia.

God bless Zambia! God bless Africa!

Saviour Chishimba

UPP PRESIDENT