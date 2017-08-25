South Africa: Serial Killer Cameron Wilson a Psychopath - Psychologists

Convicted serial killer Cameron Wilson spent the first night of his life sentence behind bars, ending his two year reign of terror on the Cape Flats.

The 20-year-old was sentenced on Thursday to four life sentences and an additional 71 years. The sentences will run concurrently.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team - from police detectives to the State prosecutors - for removing Wilson from the streets after a series of murders, rape and assault committed by the then-teenager between 2014 and 2016.

"Arresting suspects is one thing but ensuring they remain behind bars and pay their dues sends a strong message that the criminal justice system of this country is working," Jula said.

"Some communities of Cape Town are safer with Wilson in jail serving a lengthy sentence."

Gang member

Wilson was convicted in June on 13 charges - five murders, rape, possession of a firearm and ammunition, assault, conspiracy and three counts of attempted murder.

He was acquitted on two as judgment proceedings continued for three days.

Wilson was on Thursday sentenced to four life terms for the murders of Toyher Stober, Stacey Lee Mohale, Lekita Moore and for the rape of Dawney Davids.

He was handed 15 years for the murder of Alfonso van Rooyen, five years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, 15 years for the murder of Ernest Erasmus, 10 years for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit a crime, six years for assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and 10 years for the murder of Roslyn Lakay.

The young first-time offender is allegedly the son of a prominent 28s gangster, himself charged with three murders.

Wilson also joined the notorious gang while behind bars during his trial, and now sports a "28" tattoo prominently on his hand.

On Thursday, a disinterested-looking Wilson laughed, yawned, stretched and rolled his eyes as Judge Chantel Fortuin read out her sentence in a packed Western Cape High Court.

The gallery was filled with friends and family of the victims. They hurled abuse and taunted him ahead of proceedings and applauded when Fortuin sentenced him.

He will be eligible for parole in 25 years.

Psychopath

Psychologists who examined Wilson during his 51-day trial and sentencing submitted reports to the court and declared Wilson a serial killer and psychopath with very limited chances of being rehabilitated, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

Prosecutor Advocate Carine Teunissen said Wilson showed no remorse or empathy to his victims or their families.

"There were substantial and compelling reasons for the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentences. He was cruel and the crimes he committed were very gruesome. He disrespected women and enjoyed manipulating them and where they defied him, he lashed at them," Teunissen said.

She applauded the over 40 witnesses who bravely took to the stand during Wilson's trial, saying they played a very pivotal role in the case.

"We know that some of them were even threatened but they risked their lives to ensure that these victims of crime get justice."

Source: News24