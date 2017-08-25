South Africa: DA 'Bullying' UDM in Nelson Mandela Bay, Says EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters on Thursday evening heavily criticised the Democratic Alliance for removing the United Democratic Movement's Mongameli Bobani as deputy mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, saying the party was using "pure bullying" tactics.

The DA's behaviour will affect other coalition governments in Tshwane and Johannesburg where it requires EFF support to govern, spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement.

"The DA behaves as though it won elections in Nelson Mandela when it did not. It also proves not to appreciate the concept of power sharing which means precisely that: They must 'share' political power with others in order to govern."

Ndlozi said the EFF would not be voting in line with the DA on any issue in the metropolitan area until the party "radically change their attitude" toward smaller coalition partners.

He said the DA's behaviour in Nelson Mandela Bay is consistent with its conduct elsewhere in the country, including the National Assembly.

No confidence motion

When "opposition unity and co-operation" fails to remove the African National Congress, South Africans should blame the DA, Ndlozi said.

"They lack humility, political consultation and patience with smaller parties. They suffer the same arrogance of power that has characterises the ANC over the year and for which people are now removing it from power across the country."

Bobani was removed as deputy mayor through a vote of no confidence in the city council on Thursday brought by Patriotic Alliance member Marlon Daniels and seconded by DA leader Nqaba Bhanga.

Coalition partners DA, Cope, and the African Christian Democratic Party all voted in favour of the motion.

The motion followed months of tension between Bobani and DA mayor Athol Trollip.

On Thursday afternoon, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa threatened to pull out of its coalition in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro unless Bobani was reinstated by Monday.

"The DA has gone rogue in the worst manner possible," Holomisa said in a letter addressed to the four coalition partners.

"Going to the media and saying that the UDM tolerates corruption is tantamount to defamation. Making these damaging statements about the UDM in the media is also in contravention of the co-governance agreement. Why must we tolerate this?"

Cope has, however, defended the Bobani's removal, saying Bobani consistently voted against the multi-party coalition government and sided with the ANC.

Cope spokesperson Siyasanga Sijadu said they have also become aware "a number of corruption allegations" against Bobani.

"It was also becoming very apparent that he was no longer driving a mandate given to him by his party, but one of personal destruction fuelled by ambition," Sijadu said.

Source: News24