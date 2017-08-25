25 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari's Supporters Pray At Sani Abacha Stadium





By Abdulsalam Muhammad

Kano — Thousands of President Muhammadu Buhari's supporters, yesterday, stormed Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, to offer special prayers for the President.

The event, which was organised by President Buhari's Personal Assistant, Broadcast Media, Alhaji Sha'aban Sharada, and Conference of Patriotic Citizens, attracted supporters across the seven North-West states.

The supporters, comprising youth, men, women and elderly, started trickling in hundreds as early as 8a.m. with banners bearing various supporting messages.

The 25,000 capacity stadium was filled, as those who could not secure entrance engaged in carnival-like show outside the stadium.

The turnout, which brought commercial activities to a halt in Kano Central Business District, visited untold hardship on commuters, who were trapped as a result of the mass movement.

The event's high point was when Chairman, Kano League of Imams, Falalu Dan'Almajiri, led the Buhari's supporters in two rakat special Muslim prayers for the President.

The prayer sessions, that barely lasted three minutes, had in attendance Kano political stalwarts, captains of industry, artisans and vagrants.

The supporters then took to the streets, heading to Government House. Most local private stations in Kano relayed live coverage of the event.

