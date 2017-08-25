25 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Second Suspect Arrested for Murder of Glebelands Woman

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the July murder of a female tuck shop owner at Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, south of Durban, police said on Friday.

The suspect, 28, was arrested at the hostel on Thursday night after a crime intelligence driven operation was conducted at the hostel, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

The first suspect, 31, in the murder of Sbongile Mtshali, 52, was arrested on Thursday morning also by members of the organised crime task team, public order policing, and Durban Metro police.

Mtshali was at a room where she ran her tuck shop at about 20:00 on July 26, when she was approached by two men pretending to be customers.

"The suspects opened fire fatally wounding Mtshali before they fled on foot. She sustained gunshot wounds to the head and chest. She was declared dead at the scene," Zwane said.

Both the suspects are expected to appear at the Umlazi Magistrate's Court soon, he said.

Meanwhile, the death toll at the hostel now stands at 93 following the murder of a 38-year-old man on Tuesday evening, August 22.

Following his murder, a 36-year-old man was arrested on August 23 for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm, Zwane said.

Police had stopped a taxi that was at the hostel and searched the occupants.

"Upon searching the occupants one of the passengers was found in possession of an unlicensed pistol. The recovered firearm will be subjected to a ballistics analysis to ascertain if it was used in murders committed at the hostel or any other case in the country," Zwane said.

