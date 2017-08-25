Nigeria: S-South, S-East Governors Meet in Port Harcourt

The meeting of Governors of the South-South/South-East geo-political zones under the auspices of the South-South/South-East Governors Forum will take place on Sunday at Government House, Port Harcourt by 7pm.

The meeting will provide another avenue for deliberation on issues of regional and national interest with a view to solidifying the ties that bind the people of these states.

It will also explore areas of economic, socio-cultural and political co-operation among the states to the overall benefit of the citizens and residents of these regions.

The Interim chairman of the Forum and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, urged the governors in the two zones to attend the meeting as a follow up to the successful inaugural meeting held in Enugu on July 9, 2017.