Nigeria: In Kaduna - Pilot Dies As Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes

By Ben Agande

A Nigerian Air Force trainer aircraft crashed at the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, in Kaduna, killing the pilot, yesterday.

The trainer aircraft, with a single pilot on board, reportedly crashed at about 4:25p.m.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Public Relations and Information of Nigerian Air Force, Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, said the lone pilot of the ill-fated aircraft lost his life in the crash.

The statement read: "Nigerian Air Force, NAF, Air Beetle Aircraft today (yesterday) crashed in Kaduna while on a mission.

"The only soul on board the aircraft, one of NAF's experienced instructor pilots, was lost during the mishap.

"The cause of the incident is unknown, but Chief of the Air Staff, CAS, has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

"The unfortunate incident is a tragic reminder of the hazards associated with the flying profession. CAS and the entire NAF family commiserate with relatives of the late instructor pilot.

"You are, please, requested to use your medium to disseminate this information for the awareness of the general public. We thank you for your usual support and cooperation."

