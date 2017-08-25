South Africa: SA, Mozambique to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

President Jacob Zuma will today participate in the South Africa-Mozambique Bi-National Commission (BNC) with President Filipe Nyusi.

President Zuma will co-chair the second session of the BNC with President Nyusi in the capital Maputo.

"The two Heads of State will take the opportunity presented by the BNC to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues including a review of the status of the bilateral relations, the adoption of strategic interventions to further strengthen the relationship, focus on mutually identified priority issues as well as discussion of regional and continental peace and security issues," said the Presidency.

The SA-Mozambique BNC was preceded by a Ministerial Session held on Thursday to consider and adopt draft agreed minutes and a joint communique negotiated by the senior officials held from 22-23 August 2017, as well as the agenda and programme of the Heads of State session.

During the visit, South Africa and Mozambique are scheduled to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of Transport.

The two countries enjoy excellent bilateral relations which date back to the liberation struggle.

"South Africa and Mozambique's economic relations continue to grow and cooperation encompasses trade and investment, science and technology, agriculture, environmental affairs, energy, infrastructure development and retail amongst others."

The BNC is the highest mechanism governing bilateral relations between the two countries, whose agreement was signed on 13 December 2011. The inaugural session took place in October 2015.

In 2016, South African exports to Mozambique amounted to R33 billion, whereas imports from Mozambique amounted to R10 billion.

Currently, there are approximately 300 South African companies operating in Mozambique in areas inclusive of the financial services sector, energy, and hospitality and retail sectors.

President Zuma is accompanied on the visit by several Ministers including Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane; Minister of Trade and Industry, Rob Davies; Minister of Environmental Affairs, Edna Molewa, Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Energy, Mmamoloko Kubayi and the Minister of Transport, Joe Maswanganyi.

The President arrived in Maputo on Thursday evening.