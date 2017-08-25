Photo: allafrica.com

EFF's Julius Malema and United Progressive People leader Saviour Chishimba (file photo).

press release

The EFF calls on the government of the Republic of Malawi to reverse its decision to ban the CIC Julius Malema. The CIC Julius Malema or the EFF have never done anything anywhere to deserve being refused entry into the Southern African country.

We condemn the dishonest and misleading remarks by Mr Saviour Chishimba who has created an impression that he will be hosting the leader of the EFF in Malawi. We would like to put it categorically that there was never a plan by the CIC Julius Malema to visit Malawi on the invitation of anyone, let alone Mr Chishimba. There has never been any communication between Chishimba and the EFF or its President about any such visit or the political conditions in Malawi.

We, therefore, call on the government of Malawi to reverse this decision as it is based on wrong information to start with. It cannot be that the leader of the EFF can be banned based on false rumours, even if these are by those who are hostile to the government of the day in Malawi.

Africa is the home of the EFF, and so is Malawi. CIC Julius Malema must never be treated as a threat to his own continent, in particular to the people and the government of Malawi.

ISSUED BY THE ECONOMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS

MBUYISENI QUINTIN NDLOZI (National Spokesperson)