Nigeria: Drop Election Boycott Threat, Leaders of Thought Ask Kanu, IPOB

Leaders of Thought in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, under the aegis of Idemili North Leaders of Thought, have appealed to the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu to rescind his call for the boycott of the November 18 governorship election in the state.

They said it would be unpatriotic, unscrupulous and smacks of somebody suffering from cognitive dissonance.

In a communique issued at the end of their crucial meeting in Onitsha, yesterday, signed by their Chairman, Dr. Boniface Agbala, the leaders of thought said by boycotting the election, Ndigbo would have become enemies to themselves.

They also reminded Kanu that nobody has any right to stop any national election, except the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC or a court of competent jurisdiction.

They also called for restructuring of the country into a true federalism which included economic, political and human resources development, adding that it is high time the federal government brought out a blue print and policy on how the country should be restructured.

They also called on the federal government to use the independence federal constitution of 1963 which had the regions as the federating units and with their own constitution, managing their resources and developing at their own pace, using 2014 National Conference report, as well as other materials as templates or raw materials for the restructuring exercise.