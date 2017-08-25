Liberia: Liberty Party Storms Grand Bassa

The Liberty Party is going to places, an affirmation of the party's resolved drive in constructive political messaging that backs talk with deeds. Flagbearer Charles Brumskine scarcely after receiving the divine anointing at the weekend in lower Margibi has stormed Bokay town where he was received by partisans.

It was high powered delegation involving the party's heavy weights. Deputy Speaker of the House, Hans Barchue was in attendance where the party made cash and material donations in the tune of over fifty thousand dollars to complete a community construction project.

Other Liberty Party lawmakers that were in town included: Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence, Senator Jonathan Kaipay, Senator Steve Zargo, and former Defense Minister Daniel Chea.

The Town Market will therefore be completed with the bags of cement, bundles of zinc, among other things donated. "This is Brumskine way of walking the talk when he go to places to preach real change," revealed a Brumskine stalwart that was in town to support the Bokay's Town campaign trail.

Residents of Bokay Town and environs who graced what turned out to be a political fanfare of drumming and dancing pledged support for Brumskine's presidential bid.