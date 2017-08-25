25 August 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Liberty Party Storms Grand Bassa

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Liberty Party is going to places, an affirmation of the party's resolved drive in constructive political messaging that backs talk with deeds. Flagbearer Charles Brumskine scarcely after receiving the divine anointing at the weekend in lower Margibi has stormed Bokay town where he was received by partisans.

It was high powered delegation involving the party's heavy weights. Deputy Speaker of the House, Hans Barchue was in attendance where the party made cash and material donations in the tune of over fifty thousand dollars to complete a community construction project.

Other Liberty Party lawmakers that were in town included: Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence, Senator Jonathan Kaipay, Senator Steve Zargo, and former Defense Minister Daniel Chea.

The Town Market will therefore be completed with the bags of cement, bundles of zinc, among other things donated. "This is Brumskine way of walking the talk when he go to places to preach real change," revealed a Brumskine stalwart that was in town to support the Bokay's Town campaign trail.

Residents of Bokay Town and environs who graced what turned out to be a political fanfare of drumming and dancing pledged support for Brumskine's presidential bid.

Liberia

HIV Cases Increase

Monrovia/Friday, August 25, 2017/NAC: With the national HIV prevalence at 2.1%, the National AIDS Commission of Liberia… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.